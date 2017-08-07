Wealthy San Francisco Residents Upset After Street Sold At Auction

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – Residents of an exclusive San Francisco neighborhood are unhappy about a real estate deal that could lead to them having to pay to park on their own street.
KCBS and Chronicle Insider Phil Matier reports in Monday’s Matier and Ross column that Presidio Terrace has been sold at auction to a San Jose real estate couple for $90,000.
The sale stemmed from an unpaid tax bill.
The block-long private street is lined with mansions and has been home to people like Sen. Dianne Feinstein, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and the late Mayor Joseph Alioto.
The couple is looking for ways to monetize their purchase – and one idea is to charge residents to park on the street.
Residents have asked the Board of Supervisors to negate the sale. A hearing is scheduled for October.