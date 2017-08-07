Rihanna Rocks Brand New Blue-Green Hairstyle

And her nails match too! August 7, 2017 12:55 PM
Rihanna (credit: Instagram)

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Rihanna is the queen of bold looks. She decided to switch up her look again this past weekend, where she debuted her new turquoise-colored hairstyle.

The “Work” singer posted a video on social media Sunday (August 6) to reveal her new hair color with the caption, “when yo hurr ready for crop ova.” She was referring to the Barbados’ Crop Over Festival she attended.

Check out RiRi’s new hairstyle below:

when yo hurr ready for crop ova'

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

crawpova. '17

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

crawpova '17 #AuraForCropOva @aura_experience

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

the @aura_experience caught by @dennisleupold #BARBADOS #cropover2017 #culture

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

