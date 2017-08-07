Seven Wounded In Oakland Shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Seven people were wounded Sunday afternoon when a gunman opened fire and then fled in an Oakland neighborhood, authorities said.
Oakland police said officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 1000 block of 106th Ave. around 4:43 p.m.
Arriving officers discovered one victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries. A short time later, police received reports of six other victims who had made their way on their own to the hospital for treatment.
Investigators said all seven received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
There was no immediate description of the shooter or any other suspects. No arrests have been made.