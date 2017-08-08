3 Santa Rosa Officers Involved In Fatal Shooting Identified

SANTA ROSA (CBS) — The Santa Rosa police Department has identified the three Santa Rosa officers involved in a fatal shooting Saturday morning as Nicholas Vlahandreas, Jeff Badger and Park McAllister.

Vlahandreas has been a police officer since September 2014 and a Santa Rosa police officer since March.

Badger was hired by the Santa Rosa Police Department in 2015 and has no previous law enforcement experience.

McAllister has nine years law enforcement experience with the Santa Rosa, El Segundo, Stockton and Torrance police departments. He has been a Santa Rosa officer since March, according to police.

Santa Rosa police did not identify which of the three officers shot 35-year-old Pablo Garcia Garcia around 6:20 a.m. in a residence in the 2400 block of W. Steele Lane in west Santa Rosa.

Police had initially received two urgent phone calls about a disturbance involving an agitated man in a residence where multiple families lived, Sonoma County sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

Officers found Garcia with a 12-inch kitchen knife under a mattress, and used a Taser and pepper spray to try and disarm him and remove him from the residence, Crum said.

Officers negotiated with Garcia until he moved toward the officers with the knife. One Santa Rosa police officer shot Garcia Garcia several times, and despite officers giving him first aid, he died at the scene.

Garcia Garcia was not related to any of the multiple families who lived at the residence, Crum said. Garcia has one sister and his parents live in Mexico, Crum said. The sheriff’s office had no previous contacts with Garcia.

An autopsy on Garcia Garcia was being conducted on Tuesday.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.