Country Music Legend Glen Campbell Dead At Age 81

NASHVILLE (CBS SF) — Country music great Glen Campbell, who had such major hits as “Rhinestone Cowboy,” “Wichita Lineman” and “By the Time I Get to Phoenix” died Tuesday after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, according to his publicist.

While the legendary entertainer was best known for his country hits, he is notable for being one of the biggest country artists to enjoy pop crossover success thanks to his hits during the late ’60s and ’70s.

“I never looked at anything like this is country and this is rock and this is pop, you know,” Campbell once said.

He sold more than 45 million records, had 12 gold albums and 75 chart hits.

Over the course of his six-decade career, Campbell played with Elvis and the Beach Boys as a session musician, co-starred in a movie with John Wayne and hosted his own variety show.

He revealed to fans in June 2011 that he was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, a struggle that was explored in depth with the 2014 documentary film Glen Campbell…I’ll Be Me.

Campbell released a final album, Adiós, in June of this year.

The songwriter bid farewell to his fans a final tour in 2012 that ended in the North Bay with Campbell and his band featuring several members of his family playing the Uptown Theatre in Napa in late November of that year.