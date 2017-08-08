Strong Earthquake In China Kills At Least 7, Injures Dozens

(AP) — A strong earthquake shook a mountainous region in southwestern China near a famous national park, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens.

The magnitude 6.5 quake struck a region bordered by the provinces of Sichuan and Gansu at a depth of just 9 kilometers (5.5 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The China Earthquake Networks Center measured the earthquake at magnitude 7.0 and said it struck at a depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles).

China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported that the information office of the Sichuan Province government says the number of deaths rose from the five tourists reported killed earlier. It didn’t give further details on the other two people killed.

At least 88 people were injured, including 21 seriously.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for rapid response efforts to rescue the injured.

The quake caused residents to run into the streets and knocked out some phone networks.

The quake occurred near Jiuzhaigou, or Jiuzhai Valley, a national park known for spectacular waterfalls and karst formations.

The area is located on the edge of the Tibetan Plateau in northern Sichuan province, home to many Tibetan and other ethnic minority villages.

