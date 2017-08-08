Family: San Jose Liquor Store Owner Killed In Attempted Robbery, Shooting

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – The owner of a liquor store in East San Jose was killed during an attempted robbery late Monday night, according to the victim’s family.

Hao Ly told KPIX 5 that his brother, who owned Jim’s Liquor Mart near Quimby Road and White Road, was killed in the shooting. Ly said his brother and sister-in-law were working at the store Monday night.

According to Ly, the owner’s wife was working the register when the robber demanded money. The owner, who was resting behind the counter, overheard what was happening and attempted to intervene before he was shot in the chest.

Ly said the robber threatened to kill the owner’s wife when she tried to call 911. The robber left the store after he was unable to open the cash register.

The storeowner died at the scene. His wife was not physically hurt in the incident.

Police have not confirmed the victim’s identity.

Details about the suspect were not immediately available.

The shooting is under investigation.