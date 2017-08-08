How Do We Empower Makers?

(SPONSOR CONTENT) – We’re proud to support the Maker Movement, a global movement that empowers students and adults to create, innovate, tinker and make their ideas into reality. Through our partnerships with the Fab Foundation, Maker Ed, Digital Promise and Nation of Makers, we are providing access to tools and technology for education and innovation.

Maker Ed provides educators and institutions with the training, resources, and community of support they need to create engaging, inclusive, and motivating learning experiences through maker-centered education. We work to make it possible for every educator in America—particularly those in underserved communities—to facilitate interactive, student-driven, and open-ended learning experiences for youth.

Formed in 2009 to facilitate and support the growth of the international fab lab network as well as the development of regional capacity-building organizations. The Fab Foundation is a US non-profit 501(c) 3 organization that emerged from MIT’s Center for Bits & Atoms Fab Lab Program. Our mission is to provide access to the tools, the knowledge and the financial means to educate, innovate and invent using technology and digital fabrication to allow anyone to make (almost) anything, and thereby creating opportunities to improve lives and livelihoods around the world. Community organizations, educational institutions and non-profit concerns are our primary beneficiaries.

A national nonprofit dedicated to helping support America’s maker organizations through advocacy, resource sharing, and the building of community within the maker movement and beyond.

Born of the human desire to create, innovate, and re-imagine the world around us, and fueled by the development of low-cost tools, technologies and platforms that allow for more rapid and efficient designing, prototyping and fabrication, the maker movement has enabled students and adults alike to bring their ideas to life. The maker movement starts with the community; the ecosystem of makers and all that they do and create. More and more, we are seeing makers take on challenges both locally and globally, using their knowledge and skills to improve their lives and the lives of others in their communities.

Hands-on, creative, and design-centered learning are elements of “maker learning.” Maker learning is important to teachers, leaders, parents, and especially students because it has the power to:

Increase access, interest, and skills in STEM, particularly for diverse communities;

Promote social and emotional learning by building empathy and perspective taking abilities through user-centered design thinking practice;

Personalize, engage, and facilitate student voice and choice; and

Catalyze interdisciplinary experiences and make curriculum more relevant.

