KCBS Makes The Climb

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS RADIO) – Stan Bunger, Patti Reising, Kevin the Rat & John Evans from KCBS are teaming up to raise money for First Responders suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Injuries in The San Francisco First Responders Stair Climb September 9, 2017 at 555 California Street.

52 Flights. 1197 Stairs. Stan, Patti, Kevin and John are making the commitment to climb to save the lives of those that save ours. We hope you will support team KCBS with a donation for our First Responders who save lives every day. Who always go the distance… for us.

The San Francisco First Responders Stair climb will be September 9, 2017 at 555 California Street. The stair climb event is being held around the time of 9/11 / 01 in remembrance of those that gave their lives and those Firefighters, Police, EMS and Dispatchers whose lives are forever affected by exposure to traumatic events. The funds raised from our event will benefit First Responders throughout the state of California and help them to attend PTSD programs.

WHY IS TEAM KCBS CLIMBING? On a daily basis, Firefighters, Paramedics, and Police Officers are witness to numerous tragic incidents while on duty. This recurrent, cumulative, exposure to horrific events is the reason that the Journal of Occupational Health estimates that approximately 20% of Firefighters and Paramedics suffer from PTSD, while the general population experiences PTSD at a rate of 3.5%. Treatment options are available, but many are not covered by health insurance, and must be paid for out-of-pocket. Oftentimes, these costs are prohibitive for the rescuer in need of help. This is why we climb.

Stan, Patti, Kevin and John will make the climb to the top of the 555 California Street building on behalf of everyone who makes a donation. Your donation is YOU doing a virtual climb tight along side of them. Every step up is a step for our First Responders. We hope you will make a donation and help Team KCBS raise funds for our Firefighters, Police, EMS and Dispatchers who do not think twice about-facing traumatic events. Some giving their lives to save ours.

Thank you for making a donation on behalf of the KCBS Team. Your contribution is deeply appreciated All donations are tax deductible. The funds raised will be used to fund the treatment of First Responders (employees of Police, Fire and Dispatch) for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorders/injuries and to help Firefighters and their families in times of need.

THE BAY CLUB supports the 2017 San Francisco

First Responder’s Stair Climb.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE 2017 SAN FRANCISCO FIRST RESPONDERS STAIR CLUMB