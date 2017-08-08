Longtime Santa Cruz County Boy Scout Camp To Become Pot Grow

BOULDER CREEK (KPIX 5) – A camp tucked away deep in the Santa Cruz Mountains that has served generations of Boy Scouts is set to have a new beginning as a medical marijuana grow site.

Camp Lindblad in Boulder Creek boasts acres of meadows and redwood trees, making it the perfect spot for camping.

But after the site’s recent sale, the sprawling 240-plus acre property will have a very different second life.

The new owners are planning to convert the property into a healing center and grow site for medical marijuana.

“A Boy Scout camp is nice. But I think converting it to a medical marijuana site is cool, said medical marijuana supporter Matthew Serrano. It’s a good use of resources and brings in tax revenue.”

The owner of the property did not want to talk to on camera, citing privacy and security concerns if the location of the marijuana grow were to become widely known.

But the Wo/Men’s Alliance for Medical Marijuana confirmed that the owner is partnering with them to grow at the site.

Currently, Santa Cruz County is still in the formulating where and under what conditions marijuana grows will be permitted after voter approved the legalization of marijuana statewide.

“I think it’s good. Why not have a pot farm? It’s been legalized. And it’s proven to help people,” said medical marijuana supporter Steven Vasquez.

KPIX 5 reached out to the Boy Scouts of America for comment but has not heard any official comment from the organization on the sale so far. Santa Cruz County officials said they hope to have their new regulations regarding marijuana grow sites completed by early next year.