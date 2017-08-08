Longtime Santa Cruz County Boy Scout Camp To Become Pot Grow

August 8, 2017 6:51 PM By Devin Fehely
Filed Under: Boulder Creek, Boy Scouts, Medical marijuana, Santa Cruz County

BOULDER CREEK (KPIX 5) – A camp tucked away deep in the Santa Cruz Mountains that has served generations of Boy Scouts is set to have a new beginning as a medical marijuana grow site.

Camp Lindblad in Boulder Creek boasts acres of meadows and redwood trees, making it the perfect spot for camping.

But after the site’s recent sale, the sprawling 240-plus acre property will have a very different second life.

The new owners are planning to convert the property into a healing center and grow site for medical marijuana.

“A Boy Scout camp is nice. But I think converting it to a medical marijuana site is cool, said medical marijuana supporter Matthew Serrano. It’s a good use of resources and brings in tax revenue.”

The owner of the property did not want to talk to on camera, citing privacy and security concerns if the location of the marijuana grow were to become widely known.

But the Wo/Men’s Alliance for Medical Marijuana confirmed that the owner is partnering with them to grow at the site.

Currently, Santa Cruz County is still in the formulating where and under what conditions marijuana grows will be permitted after voter approved the legalization of marijuana statewide.

“I think it’s good. Why not have a pot farm? It’s been legalized. And it’s proven to help people,” said medical marijuana supporter Steven Vasquez.

KPIX 5 reached out to the Boy Scouts of America for comment but has not heard any official comment from the organization on the sale so far. Santa Cruz County officials said they hope to have their new regulations regarding marijuana grow sites completed by early next year.

More from Devin Fehely
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch