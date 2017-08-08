22-Year-Old Man Arrested In 2015 Salinas Murder Case

SALINAS (CBS) — Salinas police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of murder and participating in a street gang in connection with a 2015 fatal shooting.

Angel Ramirez’s arrest comes after a two-year investigation examining evidence and speaking to witnesses that pointed to him as the main suspect in the murder of 42-year-old Dexter Barnett Sr. around 10 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2015, police said.

Detectives determined that Ramirez and Barnett had been in an argument earlier on the day that Barnett was killed, but both went their separate ways after the disagreement, according to police.

Barnett was later found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on North Main and East Lake streets in Salinas and died at the scene.

Detectives interviewed Ramirez about the murder on Monday, and consulted with the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office before arresting him.

Ramirez has been booked into Monterey County Jail.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Salinas police Detectives Gabe Gonzalez at (831) 758-7127 or Kristine Fairbanks at (831) 758-7322.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.