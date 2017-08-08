San Francisco Man Who Survived Police Shooting Arrested On New Felony Charges

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco man who was shot by police in a confrontation in January and survived to see all charges against him dismissed has been arrested again and was charged with several felonies, including hate crime allegations.

Sean Moore, 44, was arrested Friday and has been charged with twelve counts, which include an assault and making criminal threats with hate crime allegations against two people.

One of the victims was a minor female, upon whom Moore allegedly inflicted great bodily injury, according to court records.

The charges also include allegations that Moore made a series of annoying phone calls to Taraval Police Station between June 8 and July 30 and made threats against one police officer and three members of police personnel. One of those charges also carries a hate crime allegation.

Moore, who family members have described as mentally ill, appeared in court today and entered a not guilty plea to the newest charges.

During the hearing he muttered to himself and then began to interject, demanding to know the meaning of legal terms.

“I’d like a different lawyer,” he said.

When Judge Joseph Quinn directed Moore to be quiet he refused.

“We’ve been through all this already. I’m done, let’s go,” he said before leaving the courtroom.

Moore was shot by police on Jan. 6 at his home in the 500 block of Capitol Avenue during a confrontation that began when a neighbor called police to make a noise complaint around 4 a.m.

Moore angrily ordered officers to leave his property, and officer body-camera footage released after the incident shows him using slurs against them.

Police and prosecutors alleged Moore kicked and hit the officers, who used batons and pepper spray before one of them opened fire- allegations that defense attorneys argued were thrown into serious doubt by the video footage.

Moore, who survived the shooting but underwent multiple surgeries, was initially charged with a number of felonies and misdemeanors.

Those charges were dropped in May, however, after Judge Jeffrey Ross dismissed most of them, saying officers were acting outside the scope of their duties when they remained on Moore’s property after he declined to be questioned.

Quinn set bail at $175,000 today and agreed to a defense request for a psychiatric evaluation. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 15.

