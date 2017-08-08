San Jose Police: Man Posing As Doctor Accused Of Sexual Assault

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose police arrested a man last month who allegedly performed unlicensed medical examinations on a victim and sexually assaulted her, police said Monday.
On July 15, a woman contacted San Jose police to report a sexual assault. An investigation revealed that the suspect, 47-year-old Ezequiel Aaron Dureo-Carvajal of San Francisco, is the owner of Iridologia Farmacia, a holistic pharmacy located on West Alma Avenue in San Jose, police said.
According to police, Dureo-Carvajal allegedly represented himself as a doctor and performed unlicensed medical examinations on the victim. During an exam, he allegedly touched the victim inappropriately, police said.
Dureo-Carvajal allegedly also sold the victim dietary supplements to treat the deficiencies and infections that he detected, police said.
On July 28, Dureo-Carvajal was arrested at his business and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of sexual battery, invasion of privacy and the unauthorized practice of medicine, police said.
Anyone with information about this crime or similar crimes is urged to call San Jose police Detective Jaime Alfaro at (408) 277-4102. Anonymous information can be submitted by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-7867.
