Steven Van Zandt Coming To The Fillmore For ‘Soulfire’ Tour

Van Zandt & his band Disciples of Soul will tour the country this fall behind their latest release 'Soulfire' August 8, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: Disciples of Soul, Steven Van Zandt, The Fillmore
Steven Van Zandt (credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Steven Van Zandt, legendary E Street Band guitarist, and his band Disciples of Soul will tour the country this fall behind their latest release Soulfire.

Dates begin September 23rd at Port Chester, NY’s historic Capitol Theater and will make its way to The Fillmore in San Francisco on October 13th. The tour will end at Revolution Live in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on October 26th.

Before heading out, Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul will also co-headline the Laid Back Festival in NJ, a Gregg Allman tribute show that will also include Jackson Browne and Peter Wolf.

Here’s a full list of dates for Van Zandt’s Soulfire Tour:
SEPTEMBER
21 – Holmdel, NJ – Laid Back Festival #
23 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol
25 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theater *
27 – Staten Island, NY – St. George Theater
29 – Boston, MA – The Orpheum

OCTOBER
1 – Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
2 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric
4 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
6 – Northfield, OH – Hard Rock Live
8 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
9 – Toronto, ON -Danforth Music Hall
13 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
15 – Seattle WA – Showbox SODO *
18 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys
19 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre
22 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory *
24 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center
26 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live *

# Festival Appearance

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch