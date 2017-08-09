3 Vehicles Catch Fire On I-880 In Fremont

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A vehicle fire has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate Highway 880 in Fremont Wednesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At 7:04 p.m., at least three vehicles were reported to be on fire on the highway, near the Fremont Boulevard offramp, CHP officials said.
At least one vehicle was reported to be fully engulfed in flames.
The incident prompted CHP officers to shut down all northbound lanes at 7:18 p.m.
An estimated time for when the highway would reopen was not given. Further information was not immediately available.
