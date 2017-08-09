Amber Heard Announces Breakup With Tesla Mogul Elon Musk

August 9, 2017 10:29 AM
Amber Heard & Elon Musk (credit: Randy Shropshire/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amber Heard says she has broken up with billionaire SpaceX and Tesla mogul Elon Musk.

The actress writes on Instagram that although she and Musk have ended their romance, they “care deeply for one another and remain close.” Heard says she is going through “difficult, very human times.”

Both Heard and Musk made their relationship public with Instagram posts in April.

Heard’s divorce from Johnny Depp was finalized earlier this year. Musk has been married three times, twice to British actress Talulah Riley. He has five sons from another previous marriage.

