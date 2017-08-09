Belmont Murder Suspect Arrested At BART Station

BELMONT (CBS SF) — A suspect wanted in a fatal weekend shooting in Belmont was arrested early Wednesday at the Union City BART station, authorities said.

Belmont police said 27-year-old Jovhon Alexander Stewart was taken into custody at the transit station at 12:25 a.m.

According to police, Stewart was arrested without incident on a no-bail arrest warrant and booked into the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City on suspicion of homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The weapon used in the crime was believed to be a semi-automatic handgun. It was has not been recovered, police said.

On Saturday at 5:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment building in the 500 block of Ralston Avenue in Belmont.

At the scene, officers found several people outside. Inside an apartment, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Belmont Fire Department paramedics treated the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has identified the victim as 24-year-old DeJohn Jones of Union City.

