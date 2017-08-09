CHP Pursuit Briefly Shuts Down Highway 4 Near Discovery Bay

DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) – Authorities said Highway 4 was briefly shut down after a CHP pursuit came to an end with the suspect being chased bailed out of his vehicle and jumped into the Old River before being arrested.

The CHP Golden Gate Division told KPIX 5 that traffic was temporarily stopped at Highway 4 and Old River Bridge after the incident.

The pursuing began in South Sacramento as officers from the area CHP office tried to stop the suspect vehicle, leading to the suspect fleeing.

CHP said they pursued the suspect on southbound I-5 to Highway 4 with CHP vehicles and air units following the suspect vehicle. The individual officers were chasing jumped into the Old River just east of Discovery Bay.

The Old River drawbridge was apparently up and left the suspect nowhere to go, leading the suspect to get out of the car and jump into the river in an attempt to escape.

The individual was spotted in the water and video from Chopper 5 just before 5 p.m. appeared to show a male suspect in custody.

Traffic appeared to be crossing the Old River Bridge just prior to the man being taken into custody by officers.

There has not been any confirmation as to what crime might have precipitated the pursuit.