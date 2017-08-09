Crane That Landed On Roof Of Campbell Home Cleared

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — A crane that fell on a home in Campbell was cleared late Tuesday evening, a police spokesman said.

The crane was being used to replace a power pole in a backyard when it tipped over and landed on a fence and roof of a home on Sondra Way around noon on Tuesday, police Capt. Randy Berg said.

A total of four properties were damaged. Berg said nobody was injured in the crane collapse.

Tugging the downed crane back into place was no easy feat. Two additional cranes did the heavy lifting working against wheels and hydraulics crushed against the sidewalk.

The progress was measured in inches and took hours. It wasn’t until well after dark that the crane was finally righted and its

Usually we're dealing with tipsy drivers, not cranes replacing power poles. pic.twitter.com/Ee8uKPuTsq — Campbell Police (@CampbellPolice) August 8, 2017

“I heard all this yelling, ‘Look out’ and I heard a humongous crash,” said neighbor Betsy Perry. Took out the roof on one of our buildings on the back, went through the neighbors roof and the other neighbors shed.”

A small piece of the nearly 200 foot boom crushed the roof of that shed owned by Mary Holmes.

“I was in my room. It was really loud and my dogs went crazy,” said Holmes. “They were barking. I thought at first, something landed on my roof.”

There is no estimate yet for the amount of damage to the home the crane landed on, but photos posted on Twitter by Campbell police appeared to show it caused substantial damage to the roof.

Cal/OSHA crane unit engineers supervised crane removal and will be investigating the incident to see if there were violations requiring fines against the company.