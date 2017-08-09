Domestic Violence Charges Against Ex-49er Tramaine Brock Dropped

SANTA CLARA (AP/CBS SF) — Prosecutors say domestic violence charges against former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock were dropped because of insufficient evidence.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday that felony charges filed in June were dropped Tuesday because prosecutors say the victim did not want to cooperate.

Officials say the 28-year-old Brock punched and tried multiple times to strangle his girlfriend during an April 6 dispute over what to watch on television. Prosecutors say one of the strangling attempts occurred as she carried their 1-year-old child.

Police say the woman had visible injuries when officers arrived at Brock’s home in Santa Clara.

The 49ers released Brock in April, one day after he was arrested.

Brock’s attorney, Joshua Bentley, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.