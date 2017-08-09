Teen Girls Arrested In Pepper Spraying, Attempted Robbery At Makeup Store

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Three girls allegedly pepper sprayed three people on Tuesday when they were confronted trying to steal makeup from a store in downtown San Francisco.
The robbery occurred around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, when the three 15-year-old girls walked into the store in the 100 block of Powell Street and shoplifted items including makeup, police said.
When the girls were confronted by three adults as they walked toward the exit, they allegedly sprayed two men and one woman with pepper spray and fled, according to police.
Witnesses pointed the girls out to responding officers, who placed them under arrest.
The victims were all treated at the scene and then released.
