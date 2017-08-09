Bay Area High-End Matchmaker Settles With Exec Over Bad Dates

CORTE MADERA (AP) — A retired corporate executive says in a lawsuit that a high-end matchmaking service set her up with a string of highly unsuitable suitors, including men who were married, mentally unstable or felons.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Darlene Daggett, former president for U.S. commerce for the West Chester-based home shopping channel QVC, settled a lawsuit against Corte Madera-based Kelleher International hours after it was filed in federal court last week.

However, court filings shed light on what Daggett alleged were a series of bad courtships that fell short of what the dating service promised. Daggett says she paid $150,000 for a membership that guaranteed her matches from around the globe.

According to the complaint,

“Kelleher’s ‘highly screened’ matches for Daggett included men who were married, mentally unstable, physically ill, pathological liars, serial Lotharios, stalkers, convicted felons, and men unwilling or unable to travel and/or the subject of professional sanctions.”

Kelleher chief executive Amber Kelleher-Andrews says “it doesn’t always work out,” but her company works to end courtships “fairly and reasonably.”

