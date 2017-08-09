Martin & Short Bring Their Comedy And Musical Stylings To The Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – Called them the two amigos. Steve Martin and Martin Short bring their two-man show to the Bay Area on Friday night, August 11th. KCBS reporter Doug Sovern spoke with both comedy legends about their careers, their deep ties to San Francisco and the need to make people laugh now, more than ever.

Steve Martin has been coming to San Francisco since he was a struggling Los Angeles comedian in the 1960’s and recorded an album here in the 1970’s.

“For me it’s always been kind of a romantic, bohemian, artistic city,” Martin says. “I was used to go up there to perform in my early days and it was kind of a folk music center in those days. It was a comedy center because of The hungry i and the Purple Onion clubs in North Beach.”

Of course Martin went on to great fame playing “King Tut” and as one of the “wild and crazy guys” on Saturday Night Live where Martin Short had a long run as Nathan Thurm, Jiminy Glick and Ed Grimly. They starred in movies together, Father of The Bride and with Chevy Chase as The Three Amigos.

But these “two amigos” told Sovern by phone, from Canada they don’t rest on their ample comedic laurels on this tour.

“Maybe one percent a trip down memory lane and the rest is all new, topical, musical and funny.” Martin said.

Yes, musical. Martin plays banjo with his Steep Canyon Rangers and Short sings a few songs. Most of all, they say they’re “just out to have a blast.”

“First of all it’s really fun to do. And I told Marty this. I said ’That this is the only time I’ve ever enjoyed performing.’ That I didn’t get off stage worried or thinking about it or you know worried before you go on.” – Steve Martin

Short’s having fun too. “It is pure joy to do. So, the audience seem to like it. So we just keep doing it.” he says.

The comedy and the musical stylings of Martin and Short arrive Friday night (08/11) at the Concord Pavilion.

