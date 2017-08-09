San Ramon Little League Team Gets A Shot At The World Series

August 9, 2017 6:38 PM By Juliette Goodrich
Filed Under: Little League, San Ramon, World Series

SAN RAMON (KPIX 5) — A Bay Area Little League team needs one more win to move on to the World Series.

It’s a make or break game for San Ramon.

The team’s Wednesday night game against Utah will be a nail biter for sure.

If they get the win Wednesday then there’s still a chance to go the finals and the kids from San Ramon, California will continue their season.

Canyon Creek Little League All-Stars are clinging to World Series dreams and their parents are cheering them on. The team plays at 7 p.m. in San Bernardino.

Canyon Creek lost Game 1, but came back with a win over a Chandler, Arizona team on Tuesday.

More from Juliette Goodrich
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch