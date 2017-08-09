San Ramon Little League Team Gets A Shot At The World Series

SAN RAMON (KPIX 5) — A Bay Area Little League team needs one more win to move on to the World Series.
It’s a make or break game for San Ramon.
The team’s Wednesday night game against Utah will be a nail biter for sure.
If they get the win Wednesday then there’s still a chance to go the finals and the kids from San Ramon, California will continue their season.
Canyon Creek Little League All-Stars are clinging to World Series dreams and their parents are cheering them on. The team plays at 7 p.m. in San Bernardino.
Canyon Creek lost Game 1, but came back with a win over a Chandler, Arizona team on Tuesday.