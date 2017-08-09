Santa Clara’s Illusive Comics & Games Ranked Among The Best In The World

SANTA CLARA (KCBS) – Who knew? There’s a superhero in Santa Clara. KCBS reporter Mike Colgan says a small comic bookstore in the Bay Area has been voted one of the five best in the entire world.

At the end of July, Santa Clara’s Illusive Comics & Games beat out 3,000 comic book stores at San Diego Comic-Con, to be one of the winners of the highly coveted Eisner Awards.

Owner Anna Cebrian says the Eisners are awarded once a year and is a kin to the Oscars for the comic book industry.

“I take great care and great thoroughness in caring for my store and our outreach to our customers. And building our community.” – Anna Cebrian

She also said comic book sales today are at all-time high.

“Superhero movies and, thank God, Netflix, Amazon, HBO are developing these fantastic television shows that people don’t realize are based upon comics that are currently coming out,” Cebrian said. “Like ‘The Walking Dead’ is a comic that’s been coming out for over ten years. And bringing those people into awareness that there’s original story line definitely helps.”

Illusive Comics & Games is located at 1270 Franklin Mall in Franklin Square, between Mountain Mike’s Pizza and the Post Office in Santa Clara. Visit their website for more information.

