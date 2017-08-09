Stolen Cars, Drugs Seized In Richmond Police Raid

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Several stolen cars, illegal drugs including cocaine and tar heroin, more than $5,000 in cash and a unregistered pistol were discovered during a Richmond police raid that ended with two people under arrested, authorities announced Wednesday.
Richmond Police Department’s Special Investigations Sections assisted by a SWAT team conducted the raid Tuesday at a residence in the 4300 block of Santa Rita Rd.
Through their investigation, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the home.
During the raid, officers seized:
- A loaded pistol with obliterated serial number
- 2 pounds of crystal methamphetamine </li?
- Numerous individually packaged crystal methamphetamine for sale
- 1/4 kilo of tar heroin
- Numerous individually packaged cocaine for sale
- Over 50 ecstasy pills
- Over $5,000 cash
- 3 stolen and “chopped” cars with obliterated or switched VIN
A 36-year-old male and a 35-year-old female were both arrested and booked for numerous charges. Additionally, detectives learned the male suspect was out on bail for attempted murder in Solano County.
If you see suspicious persons, cars or anyone in possession of a firearm illegally or any suspicious items, please report it and if you choose, you may remain anonymous. Call 911 if it is an emergency or (510)233-1214.