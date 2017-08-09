Suspect Arrested After High-Speed Police Pursuit, Jumping Into Discovery Bay

STOCKTON (CBS SF) — A driver who led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed pursuit from Stockton before hopping out his car and jumping into the water near Discovery Bay has been apprehended, according to CHP officials.

The driver was first reported for driving recklessly around 12:20 p.m. in the Oroville area. The driver continued through Sacramento and Lodi to Stockton. Stockton CHP took over the pursuit near Stockton on Interstate Highway 5.

After almost 100 miles, the pursuit ended at about 4:30 p.m. on state Highway 4, near the Old River Bridge, just outside of Discovery Bay.

After the CHP closed the drawbridge over the Old River, the suspect stopped his car along the highway and jumped into the water. The incident caused the closure of all eastbound lanes of Highway 4.

Once in the water, the suspect allegedly began taunting officers and sheriff’s deputies, according to CHP Officer Charlie Katzakian.

As authorities on a boat attempted to take him into custody, he allegedly splashed them with water. Authorities were eventually able to take him into custody, Katzakian said.

The suspect was identified as Gregory Alan Holloway, 46, of Vacaville. Holloway was medically cleared and then booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for felony evading and resisting arrest.

No one was injured during the incident, according to Katzakian.

All lanes of Highway 4 have since reopened. It was not immediately clear what prompted the pursuit.

