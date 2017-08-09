Toddler Found Wandering On San Jose Street

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A toddler was found wandering on the streets of San Jose early Wednesday, triggering an intense search for the little boy’s parents.

San Jose police said the toddler — who is 1- or 2-years-old — had been taken to a local hospital for a health evaluation.

Officers responded at about 3:30 a.m. to a report of the little boy wandering with no adult supervision in the area of The Woods apartments, located at 4300 The Woods Drive, police Officer Albert Morales said.

Efforts to find the boy’s parents had come up empty as of 8 a.m. The youngster had no identification on him and was too young to tell officers where he lives.

No other information about the case was immediately being released.

