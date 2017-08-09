Weapons, Body Armor Seized In Windsor Drug Raid

WINDSOR (CBS SF) — A small arsenal of weapons, body armor, drugs and cash were seized during a narcotics raid that culminated a two-week investigation and ended with four arrests in Windsor, authorities announced Wednesday.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department said 36-year-old Fabian Markham, 31-year-old Terence Martin, 26-year-old Faith Bolema and 32-year-old Brittani Paulson had been arrested and were charged with a variety of drug and weapons charges.

Deputies said their investigation led them to a home in the 600 block of Strech Lane in Windsor. During their surveillance, deputies stopped Markham as he drove up to the house.

During a search of his vehicle, deputies found several hidden compartments and also 1.19 grams of methamphetamine, 2 cellular phones, $541 in currency and written notes indicating drug sales.

A SWAT team then surrounded the home and ordered the residents to come out. When those commands were not answered, the SWAT team fired in concussion grenades.

After a second flash grenade went off inside the home, Martin, Bolema and Paulson emerged with their hands up and were taken into custody.

During a search of the home, deputies found a cache of guns including three handguns, six shotguns and four rifles. Most of them were loaded with ammunition.

One of the firearms was determined to be a short barreled assault rifle which is illegal to possess. In addition detectives found high capacity magazines, a bullet proof vest, a large amount of assorted ammunition in boxes and ammo cans.

They also found 45 grams of crystallized methamphetamine, 49 grams of heroin all packaged for sales, assorted pills, scales, cell phones, packaging supplies, counterfeit currency, smoking pipes and $8,373 in currency.

During their investigation, deputies determined that Martin, Markham and Paulson lived at the home in Windsor while Bolema had a residence in Sebastopol.

Detectives also found that Martin possessed a dog at the home that was not being cared for and had several infections. Sonoma County Animal Control took custody of the dog and is caring for it.

Martin was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on felony charges of drug paraphernalia, possession of a short barreled rifle, possession of assault weapon, possession of large capacity magazines, possession of stolen firearm, drug addict in possession of firearms and animal cruelty. He is being held on $60,000 bail.

Markham was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on felony charges including possession or narcotics for sales and transportation of narcotics. He is being held on $40,000 bail.

Bolema was booked on one misdemeanor charges of possession of narcotics paraphernalia and a probation violation. She has since been released on a citation.

Paulson was booked on a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a $1,000 bail bond.