2-Year ATF Operation Nets Over 75 Arrests In Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – An ATF-directed operation involving multiple Bay Area law enforcement agencies announced the results of the massive investigation Thursday that netted over 75 arrests.

Officials from more than a half dozen law enforcement agencies were involved including Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, police departments in San Francisco, Redwood City, San Bruno and Daly City and the Golden Gate Division of the CHP.

“Operation Cold Day” started two years ago and came to a conclusion this week with over 75 individuals have been arrested and charged with a variety of state and federal crimes related to guns and drugs.

According to the federal charging documents, the defendants are charged with allegedly committing at least one or more of the following crimes: possessing illegal firearms (such as firearms with obliterated serial numbers), engaging in the unlicensed dealing in firearms, distributing and possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine base.

Similarly, defendants in the prosecutions brought by the district attorneys of San Francisco and San Mateo Counties face a variety of charges.

“It is our duty to make this community a safer place for you and your families,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Snyder. “The safety of the public is at the core of ATF’s mission and we stand at the front line eradicating violent crime from our streets. One firearm in the hands of a gang member or prohibited person is one firearm too many. ”

“Law enforcement is at its best when we all come together to enhance public safety,” said District Attorney Gascón. “My office’s Crime Strategies Unit is always looking for creative ways to work with our law enforcement partners to make our jurisdictions safer together.”

“Gun violence has negatively impacted the lives of far too many people in San Francisco,” said SFPD Chief Scott. “This type of violence is more likely to happen when guns are in the hands of individuals willing to obtain and/or use them illegally. This inter-agency collaboration and the resulting arrests goes a long way to towards addressing gun violence by removing from our streets firearms and those willing to obtain them illegally and potentially use them.”