Krispy Kreme Marks Eclipse With Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts

August 10, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: business, Food, Krispy Kreme, Solar Eclipse, Sun

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Krispy Kreme is going dark ahead of the solar eclipse set to cast a shadow across part of the U.S. this month.

The doughnut chain is giving its signature glazed treats a chocolate sheen for the first time ever in honor of the Aug. 21 eclipse, where the moon will pass in front of the sun.

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based company says in a news release that the eclipse is “a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S.” and that its chocolate doughnuts will “have the same effect.”

The doughnuts will be available in participating stores on Aug. 21 as well as during limited hours on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.

