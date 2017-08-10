Liam Mayclem & Alice@97.3’s Movie Review: ‘The Glass Castle’

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – This week, KCBS Foodie Chap, Liam Mayclem joins the Alice@97.3 Sarah & Vinnie Morning Show and reviews the film “The Glass Castle.” Based on the best-selling 2005 memoir from Jeannette Walls, the film stars Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts.




THE GLASS CASTLE (PG-13) 127 min
Studio: Lionsgate
Directors: Destin Daniel Cretton
Screenwriters: Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham
Appearances by: Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson, Naomi Watts, Max Greenfield, Sarah Snook and Robin Bartlett

About The Movie:

Chronicling the adventures of an eccentric, resilient and tight-knit family, THE GLASS CASTLE is a remarkable story of unconditional love. Oscar® winner Brie Larson brings Jeannette Walls’s best-selling memoir to life as a young woman who, influenced by the joyfully wild nature of her deeply dysfunctional father (Woody Harrelson), found the fiery determination to carve out a successful life on her own terms.

Source: www.theglasscastle.movie

