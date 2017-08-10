Man Rushes Britney Spears’ Stage In Las Vegas

VIDEO:

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – A Britney Spears show in Las Vegas turned dramatic Wednesday night, when a strange man rushed the stage. Fan footage from the concert shows the unidentified man creeping behind the performance while Spears performed at the front of the stage.

As she turned around, Spears realized that something was wrong and paused her performance of “Crazy.” A swarm of male backup dancers and bodyguards tackled the intruder to the floor, while Britney spoke to a security professional about the developing situation. TMZ reports that Britney asked if the man had a gun; though it’s a bit hard to tell from the audio.

The man’s struggle with shirtless backup dancer lasted a matter of seconds, before he was hauled away from the stage. Fans booed the stage-rusher and applauded the efforts of Britney’s team to diffuse the situation quickly..

See footage from the shocking incident below:



