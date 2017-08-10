Oakland Musician Killed After Getting Robbed, Dragged From Vehicle

August 10, 2017 1:16 PM
Filed Under: crimewatch, Dave Deporis, Oakland, Robbery

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man who died after being robbed and then dragged from a vehicle in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood Wednesday was identified as a local musician.

Oakland Police identified the victim as 40-year-old Dave Deporis. Officers responded at about 12:35 p.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of Rich Street and found him suffering from traumatic injuries.

He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

No suspect information in the case was immediately released by Oakland police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.

 

