Queens of the Stone Age Share ‘The Evil Has Landed’

August 10, 2017 2:28 PM
Filed Under: Queens of the Stone Age, The Evil Has Landed
AUDIO: Listen to “The Evil Has Landed”

 
By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Queens of the Stone Age have debuted their second single “The Evil Has Landed” off their upcoming seventh studio album, Villains. The record will arrive August 25th.

This single follows the previously released “The Way You Used to Do.” Speaking about the upcoming album, frontman Josh Homme said, “The title Villains isn’t a political statement. It has nothing to do with Trump or any of that s—. It’s simply 1) a word that looks fantastic and 2) a comment on the three versions of every scenario: yours, mine and what actually happened.”

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

