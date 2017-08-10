San Francisco Man Tied Up, Robbed In Portola Home

August 10, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Home invasion, Portola, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man living in San Francisco’s Portola district was tied up and robbed in his own home by three suspects Wednesday morning, police said.

The 60-year-old victim was sleeping in the home in the 500 block of Hamilton Street around 11:15 a.m. when he was awoken by three suspects who demanded his property and tied him up while they ransacked the home, police said.

The suspects fled with items including bags, a laptop computer, jewelry and cash. After they left, the victim was able to free himself and call police. He is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.

Police said no arrests have been made in the case as of Thursday.

