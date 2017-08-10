San Jose Airport Workers Hospitalized Over Carbon Monoxide Exposure

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Two maintenance workers at Mineta San Jose International Airport were hospitalized Thursday morning after they were exposed to carbon monoxide, airport officials said.

According to airport spokeswoman Rosemary Barnes, the workers had been using a gasoline-powered saw cutter in an interior, lower-level area of Terminal A, which is far from the boarding gates, early this morning.

Around 1 a.m., the workers began experiencing headaches, lightheadedness and shortness of breath. They reported the situation to their supervisor who immediately shut down the operation, Barnes said in a statement.

San Jose Fire Department crews responded and treated the two ill workers. At 2:10 a.m., the workers were taken to a hospital with symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure, according to Barnes.

Fire crews tested the area and found higher than normal levels of carbon monoxide, Barnes said.

Airport staff ventilated the area with fans and fresh air through open doors that were monitored by security guards. Subsequent testing of the area revealed acceptable levels of carbon monoxide, Barnes said.

Terminal A was closed with minimal employee presence at the time and neither passenger or employee operations were affected, Barnes said.

Passenger operations continued as normal when security screening began at 4:30 a.m., Barnes said.

