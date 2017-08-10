Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Coming To Grocery Stores

VIDEO: It’s Pumpkin Spice Latte Time: Who’s Not Excited? (2010)
By Bradford Hornsby
(LIVE 105) – Pumpkin Spice Latte season is coming early but in a new form – a ready-to-drink bottle.
Starbucks announced the brand new ready-to-drink Starbucks® Pumpkin Spice Latte today and says to expect it in stores by late August. The bottled version features “Starbucks high-quality arabica coffee with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove spices, and creamy milk.”
The drink will cost consumers a (suggested) $2.79 for a 14-fluid-ounce bottle.
Starbucks is also introducing Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee at stores at a cost of $9.99 for an 11-ounce bag.
For the PSL purists out there, the original usually starts being sold in coffee shops in early September.
