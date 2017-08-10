Teen Found Safe On Mount Tamalpais After Getting Lost Overnight

FAIRFAX (KPIX 5) — A teenager reported missing while hiking on Mount Tamalpais was found safe Thursday morning, according to authorities.

16-year-old Sarah Tang was wearing her Lowell High School sweater when she and friend went hiking along the Rock Springs Trail Wednesday afternoon.

According to Marin County Sheriff’s office, the two separated around 8 p.m. after an apparent disagreement.

“The one girl was able to safely get back and seek assistance and help, but Sarah in her case found herself lost and disorientated on the mountain,” said Lt. Doug Pittman with the Marin County Sheriff’s office.

Pittman said Tang was able to get one cell phone call out to her father letting him know she was lost.

Search and rescue teams headed up mount tam around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, looking for the teen along the dark trails.

About 30 rescuers — Marin Water District rangers and Marin County sheriff’s deputies – were involved in the search.

At one point search teams may have even wound up within feet of the teen.

“It appears in this case, she actually became fearful of the fact that there were two people on the trails late at night dark and she actually hid,” said Pittman.

Tang hid along the trail until daylight. At around 7 a.m., rescuers spotter her on the trail and brought her down to be reunited with her father.

Lt. Pittman said the scare is a reminder for hikers to follow the grade school lesson: If you get lost in the woods, stay put and hug a tree.

“If you are lost we are going to come and find you,” explained Pittman. “It may take longer than you want, but we are going to come find you.”