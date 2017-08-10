California Bunker Business Sees Spike As Tensions Rise With North Korea

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – The owner of a California-based bunker business said his phone is ringing off the hook, amid heightened tensions between the United States and North Korea.

Fear sells, and Ron Hubbard knows this firsthand as president of Los Angeles-based Atlas Survival Shelters. Hubbard’s company builds 20 different types of shelters, ranging in price from $10,000 to $10 million.

Interest in shelters has gone up after President Donald Trump threatened “fire and fury” at North Korea as Kim Jong Un’s regime continues testing its missile program.

“I take that as a preemptive nuclear strike,” Hubbard said.

Plenty of other people have taken it that way as well, with Hubbard fielding calls from San Jose, San Francisco and Los Angeles for bunkers.

“We’ve sold everything that we got, but we’re trying to produce as fast as we can,” Hubbard told KCBS.

Hubbard said production is being held up by the air filtration systems, which are made in Switzerland and Israel.

If a nuclear fallout does not occur, Hubbard says you may want a bunker anyway.

“The shelter doubles as a wine cellar because it stays around 60 degrees down there. Or it makes an incredible gun room or even a hobbyist room,” he said.

The Japanese market is also expressing an interest in purchasing fallout shelters.