California Attorney General Slaps EPA With Lawsuit Over Pruitt Records

August 11, 2017 2:10 PM
Filed Under: EPA, Scott Pruitt, Xavier Becerra
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt address employees at the agency's headquarters February 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California’s attorney general is suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failing to provide records he contends could show conflicts of interest by Administrator Scott Pruitt.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a lawsuit Friday to force the agency to release documents he requested in April. Becerra says Pruitt’s lawsuits against the EPA as Oklahoma attorney general may present conflicts in his new role overseeing environmental regulations.

He’s sought various forms and communications between Pruitt and ethics officials outlining potential conflicts. The suit says the EPA has ignored multiple deadlines for responding.

EPA officials did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

David Snyder of the First Amendment Coalition says the EPA is required to respond as it would to any other public information request, despite its political nature.

