Google’s Hip Hop Doodle Celebrates 44 Years of DJs

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – On August 11, 1973, DJ Kool Herc helped lay the musical foundation of what became to be known as Hip Hop. In celebration of the 44th anniversary of this momentous event, Google’s doodle, the logo on their homepage has been transformed to two turntables and a mixer. The essential instruments of a DJ.

It’s the first Hip Hop inspired Google Doodle and is narrated by Fab Five Freddy of Yo! MTV Raps. According to Billboard, Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s Head of Music, Def Jam Creative Director Cey Adams, Hip Hop Producer Prince Paul and along with Google Doodle conceived the entire project.

The animation begins with a quick history lesson and moves on to a tutorial of how to mix songs together, match up the break beats and encourages users how to scratch. The “record crate” allows you to pick from several beats from Billy Squier, George Clinton, The Isley Brothers, DeBarge and more. Give it a try, here.

Google’s Hip Hop Doodle will last for 40 hours.



