Infant Found Safe Following Oakland Carjacking

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A mother’s terrifying early morning ordeal came to a happy end Friday when her stolen vehicle and her child who was the backseat were recovered by Oakland police.

The frightening incident began in the 1800 block of 64th Avenue just before 4 a.m.

An Oakland woman called police to report she had been the victim of a carjacking and her young child was in the backseat of the stolen vehicle.

An intense search was quickly launched and the vehicle was quickly discovered abandoned in the 1800 block of 66th Avenue. The child was still inside and appeared to be uninjured, police said.

The youngster was taken to a local hospital as a precaution to be checked out.

No one has been arrested in the abduction and no suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oakland Police Department Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326.