Outside Lands 2017 Livestream Announced

By Dallas
SAN FRANCISCO (LIVE 105) – If you can’t make it out to Golden Gate Park this weekend for Outside Lands you can still watch the action online.
There’s a very strong chance it’ll be much warmer wherever you are that isn’t Golden Gate Park in mid-August. go90 will be providing the stream and you can find the channels here, or download their app and watch via that.
Here’s the Broadcast Schedule:
For more info head to sfoutsidelands.com.
