Outside Lands Festival Turns 10 But ‘Tribe’ Goes Missing On Opening Night

by Dave Pehling August 11, 2017 7:04 PM
Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest performs at 2017 Panorama Music Festival on Randall's Island in New York on July 30, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
A Tribe Called Quest at Panorama Music Festival (Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Outside Lands hit a snag on the first day of the festival’s tenth-anniversary edition when hip-hop legends A Tribe Called Quest had to postpone their highly-anticipated set due to travel issues.

One of the festival’s Twitter accounts first posted about the rescheduled set shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.

The group was scheduled to perform on the main Lands End stage at 6:15 p.m.

Travel delays for members of the group had already impacted an earlier appearance on the GastroMagic Stage featuring Tribe member Jarobi and chef Chris Cosentino, an appearance scheduled for slightly before 3 p.m. Jarobi finally arrived at the stage an hour later.

A Tribe Called Quest has been rescheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. on the Twin Peaks Stage.

READ MORE: Outside Lands Marks 10th Anniversary With Epic Weekend

