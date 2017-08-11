Redwood City Police Arrest 2 After Teen Injured In Shooting

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning in Redwood City, injuring a teen victim, police said.

The shooting was reported at 1:45 a.m. in the 3500 block of Hoover Street, near U.S. Highway 101.

At the scene, officers found an 18-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed as being in stable condition, according to police.

A firearm was recovered by investigators, Lt. John Gunderson said.

After a preliminary investigation, officers arrested a male juvenile suspect and a 19-year-old, identified as Jose Correa of East Palo Alto. The teen was booked into juvenile hall, while Correa was booked into county jail, according to police.

Investigators believe the victim and the two suspects were engaging in a drug sale transaction when the shooting occurred.

Police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

