San Jose Dismisses Illegal Fireworks Citations After Complaints

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose city officials announced on Thursday the city will be dismissing all 45 citations that were issued for illegal use of fireworks that were based on complaints recently submitted through a pilot online reporting tool.

The citations being dismissed were issued in May, June and July, according to city officials.

The residents who received the mailed citations will instead be issued warning letters.

City officials made the decision on Wednesday after a review of the citation process.

Officials said any residents who already paid the fines associated with the citations would be reimbursed.

This was the first year the city issued citations using information submitted through the pilot online reporting tool.

Officials said that between late May and July 12, residents filed 1,075 online reports of fireworks use. Of the reports issued, there were 45 citations issued following review by city staff.

During the last few weeks, city staff reviewed the process and criteria for issuing citations, and the review included listening to some people who felt they received citations unfairly, officials said.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.