Beckham’s 4 Hits Highlight Night As Orioles Pound A’s, 12-5

August 12, 2017 11:51 PM
Filed Under: A's, Athletics, Baltimore, Oakland, Orioles

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tim Beckham hit a two-run double in his second plate appearance of the first inning as the Baltimore Orioles matched their biggest frame of the season with a seven-run first and went on to beat the Oakland Athletics 12-5 on Saturday night.

Dylan Bundy (12-8) matched his career high with 10 strikeouts, equaling the number from his previous outing, to win his third straight start and fourth consecutive decision. The right-hander allowed three runs and seven hits with three walks as the Orioles won for only the second time in five games.

Adam Jones drove in three runs for Baltimore.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch