Beckham’s 4 Hits Highlight Night As Orioles Pound A’s, 12-5

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tim Beckham hit a two-run double in his second plate appearance of the first inning as the Baltimore Orioles matched their biggest frame of the season with a seven-run first and went on to beat the Oakland Athletics 12-5 on Saturday night.

Dylan Bundy (12-8) matched his career high with 10 strikeouts, equaling the number from his previous outing, to win his third straight start and fourth consecutive decision. The right-hander allowed three runs and seven hits with three walks as the Orioles won for only the second time in five games.

Adam Jones drove in three runs for Baltimore.

