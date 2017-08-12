Morgan Hill Wildfire Burns 117 Acres, 70 Percent Contained

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A wildfire burning on 117 acres in Morgan Hill and unincorporated Santa Clara County is now 70 percent contained, a Cal Fire official said Saturday.
The fire was first reported around 2:45 p.m. Friday around Hale and Tilton avenues at the northern edge of the Morgan Hill border.
It was reported to have grown to 100 acres Friday but when firefighters measured it more closely, it was 117 acres, according to Jim Crawford, Division Chief for Cal Fire.
“A lot of good work” on firefighters’ part led to the 70 percent containment, he said.
The fire is burning grass and oak trees. The cause is under investigation.
