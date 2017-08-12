‘Tribe Called Quest’ A No-Show At Outside Lands… Again

August 12, 2017 7:15 PM
Filed Under: A Tribe Called Quest, Concert, Outside Lands, Outside Lands Festival

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — After disappointing fans on day one of Outside Lands, hip-hop legends ‘A Tribe Called Quest’ cancelled their set again on Saturday.

Friday’s opening night cancellation was blamed on travel issues. No word as to why ‘Tribe’ cancelled again on Saturday.

Shortly before the scheduled set, an alert was posted saying:

“We are deeply disappointed that we have just been informed A Tribe Called Quest will not make their scheduled performance at Outside Lands. Claude Voinstroke will perform at 7:00-8:05 p.m. on Twin Peaks.”

Fans consider ‘A Tribe Called Quest’ as pioneers in the genre of alternative hip-hop.

“I already paid for my Friday wristband when they switched to Saturday,” said disappointed fan Sarah Gonzales from Oakland. “I bought a Saturday wristband and now they aren’t playing at all!”

“I guess Q-Tip left his wallet in El Segundo,” said Brian McKenna of Sacramento.

Others took to Twitter and tweeted their disappointment upon learning the news.

